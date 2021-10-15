Cowboy Jim’s hosts first ever Haunted Market, House

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cowboy Jim’s is hosting its first ever Haunted Market.

The event will feature a haunted house right behind Cowboy Jim’s on 1328 South Highland Avenue.

The Haunted House will be open Friday and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Oct. 31, according to Cowboy Jim’s.

Tickets to enter are $5 for general admission, or $10 for a “no wait pass.”

You can find more information on their Facebook page.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.