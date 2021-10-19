Mandatory 10-digit dialing to take effect Oct. 24

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a change coming for those in the 731 area code.

According to a news release, the FCC is adopting 988 as new way to contact the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

In order for this new number to work, multiple areas, include the 731 area, will need to move into 10-digit dialing.

This means you will need to start dialing 731 for all local calls starting Oct. 24, 2021.

