6th annual Dancing With the STARs held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dancers and community members made their way to the dance floor Thursday night.



It was all for the sixth annual Dancing With the STARs, one of the biggest fundraisers benefiting the STAR Center.

Dancing With the STARs is sponsored by Leaders Credit Union. There were different types of dancing, and they crowned the winner of the Mirror Ball.

Officials say the contestants have a lot of heart and passion for the STAR Center.

“They do this because they believe in the mission the Star Center has to help any person with any disability realize their potential,” said Dave Bratcher, President of the STAR Center.

