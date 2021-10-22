Golf Tournament raises funds for Gibson County Crime Stoppers

MILAN, Tenn. — Local golf lovers got to show of their skills in Milan on Friday.

Jackson-Madison County partnered with Gibson County Crime Stoppers to host their third Annual Golf Tournament.

Both law enforcement and the public were able to enter into the 18-hole golf tournament.

Crime Stoppers Director Mike Johnson says the money raised will go directly to help Gibson County Crime Stoppers.

“When somebody calls Crime Stoppers anywhere in Gibson County about a crime that is going on, that is what we use this money for today. All of the money raised today will go to that reward fund,” said Mike Johnson, the Director of Crime Stoppers.

Johnson says there were over 14 teams entered into the tournament.

