Students, faculty remember local teacher

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local teacher who made an impact in everyone around him, is remembered Saturday after recently passing away.



Past and present students, as well as faculty and friends of Steven R. Webster came out to Lincoln Elementary to reflect on who he was as a person and the legacy he leaves behind.

Webster was a teacher at Lincoln Elementary for 10 years.

He started out teaching 4th grade and for the last five years, has taught 5th grade mathematics.

He also had his own chess club at the school as well.



Students say Webster was the kind of guy that cared and also held them at strict standards, always wanting the best for them.



Everyone says he will be missed for his joking personality and they will miss his presence walking down the halls everyday.