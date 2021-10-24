A local church celebrates ‘Oktober’ with festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — Speaking of fundraisers, ‘Oktober’ is in full swing and one local church is celebrating for a good cause.

Community members came out to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Jackson for the Oktober Fest earlier today.

Funds raised were in support of St. Mary’s and the booster club.

It was a family-friendly event. As visitors enjoyed food, live musical performances, and kids played on the playground.

And there were also multiple vendors with booths at the event.