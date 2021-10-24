Donnell Century Farm hosts Fall Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local farm hosts their annual Fall Festival.

If you’re looking for a family fun event that has something for everyone to enjoy, then Donnell Century Farm might be your next stop.

“We have our annual corn maze and pumpkin patch so, we call it like a Pumpkin Fest. And really its available for families or couples or people who just want to get outside and have a great time,” said Co-owner Andrew Donnell.

This year there are some new features to the festival like a zip-line, obstacle course and a sixteen person swing.

“We’re trying to offer something for every single age so, for my little guys we have corn-boxes and a jumping pillow. And even a zip-line and a hundred foot slide, but that also counts for our teenagers,” Donnell said.

Some might be coming for the first time and others make this an annual tradition.

“Just a fun fall activity. We go here every year so it’s just tradition, it’s a tradition,” said festival attendee Kristen Moore.

Most people’s favorite attractions might be the zip-line, bubbles or even pig racing, but Allison Moore says she’s only here for one thing.

“My favorite thing is the candy shoot, cause its candy. ‘It’s not the slide? I figured the slide would be her favorite thing.’ And the slide,” Moore said.

The Donnell Fall Festival continues until November 7, welcoming students, families, and and friends.

You can also visit the festival on November 6 and 7 for their annual pumpkin smash.