Villains come together for a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. — The villains celebrate a night out.

It’s time for the villains to have their night to shine.

Ballet Arts of Jackson hosted their annual fundraiser, the 2nd Annual Villains Gala at New Southern Hotel this evening.

Musical guests included the Claudie Hines Band!

And some of your favorite villains (and super heroes alike) made an entrance including, witches, the Joker, scarecrow, and more.

The spook-tacular night also included cocktails and dinner.

For more news happening around West Tennessee click here.