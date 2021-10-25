Drug abuse prevention spotlighted for local students

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Students at Weakley County Schools are participating in Red Ribbon Week, with the emphasis on drug education.

“We are celebrating students making healthy choices and to be drug free here at Martin Elementary School, whenever they’re at our school and at other schools and when they graduate and start their own lives,” said Amy Tuck, counselor at Martin Elementary.

Every school is celebrating each day of the week with a different theme.

At Martin Elementary, Monday they are dressing as who they want to be when they grow up.

“We’ve had some doctors, lawyers coming through,” Tuck said. “Their futures are bright and we don’t want them to be ruined by drugs or alcohol.”

Not only did students participate in dressing up, but teachers did as well. This week the teachers are also educating students in 3rd through 5th grade about the dangers of these substances to their bodies.

“They have been learning about their brain, their liver, their lungs, their bones and their teeth,” said Tuck.

Now, Weakley County Prevention Coalition has partnered with the school system to increase awareness and promote a drug free environment.

“Empower them to make the best decision they possibly can with what they know,” said WCPC Youth Engagement Coordinator Cannon Brawley. “The more they know, the better decisions they can make.”

Brawley says the entire week, staff will be visiting the schools all over the county, hosting presentations and providing students with resources they can use for the rest of their lives.

“I went to school here when I was a kid,” Brawley said. “I remember Red Ribbon Week. It was a great time and we had a bunch of great presenters then, and we just want to keep that up and carry it on.”

Brawley says the average age of use in the state of Tennessee for almost every substance is 14, according to the TN Together survey.

