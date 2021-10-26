Dyersburg State to mark anniversary of local center, program

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The community is being invited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a local education center.

Dyersburg State Community College is celebrating its Gibson County Center, according to a news release.

DSCC says the center began in August of 1988 after the local community raised funds that were then matched by the state.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 30 years of service to our students and the communities we serve. The support shown to us by so many people has made a college education possible, right here at home. Lives have been changed and we plan to see even more families benefit from the education and training we have been able to provide,” said Gibson County Center Director Julie Griggs.

The college is also recognizing the Tennessee Early Childhood Training Alliance, which was founded later in 1991. The program quickly became one of the first to be provided by the center, the release says.

“Having utilized the TECTA program, the services provided allowed me to further my education, which eventually assisted me in obtaining my current position as TECTA Site Director,” said Kelly Maupin, director of TECTA. “Formerly going through the program allows me the ability to relate with the participants and advise students as they begin their own educational journey.”

The reception will be Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.

