Teachers rewarded for efforts to help students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local teachers are being rewarded for their creativity.



They received a grant after submitting video ideas of ways to better their classrooms and help their students learn.

The videos were posted on the Leaders Education Foundation Facebook page, and the community decided on who should receive these grants.

The teacher’s video with the most likes and shares would receive a $1,000 grant to help them achieve their goals.

Organizers say they want to help as many teachers as possible.

“We’re just glad we’re able to do this for the community. We’re glad we’re able to support the teachers because that’s our passion. We are an education foundation after all, so anything we can do to support students and teachers, that’s where we strive to be,” said Leigh Anne Bentley, President of the Leaders Education Foundation.

To find information on submitting video ideas for the next year once it opens, click here.

