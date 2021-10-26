‘WIC or Treat’ drive-thru to be held Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is hosting a drive-thru Halloween event at The WIC Center.
“WIC or Treat” will offer curbside trick-or-treating for the children of WIC participants on Friday, October 29, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Staff will distribute a combination of healthy snacks and healthier candy options.
The WIC Center is located at 589 East College Street in Jackson.
For more information, call the health department at (731) 423-3020 and press 1 for WIC.
