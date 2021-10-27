1 killed in crash along Highway 22 in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to THP’s crash report, a dump truck and a Ford F-250 were traveling along Highway 22 when the two collided.

The collision lead to the death of Cody Byrum, 25, of Huntingdon, who was a passenger in the dump truck, the report says.

The report says the driver of the Ford was also injured in the crash.

THP says the wreck is still under investigation.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.