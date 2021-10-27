JTA to hold 32nd Annual Food Drive Nov. 10, 11

JACKSON, Tenn. — Riders of JTA will have the chance to help RIFA and get to their destination.

JTA announced that it will be holding its 32nd Annual Food Drive for RIFA on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11., according to a news release.

The release says all JTA riders can bring canned food and receive a free ride, and you can do this as many times as you would like during those two days.

This will be held on all JTA services, the release says.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.