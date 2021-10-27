St. Jude patient comes home cancer-free on 7th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — One family has a huge reason to celebrate.

On August 20th of last year, then 6-year-old Carter Bradford was diagnosed with leukemia.

Now, after 70 days at St. Jude, Carter is cancer-free and he and his family officially came home Wednesday, which is also his seventh birthday.

Close family and friends gave them a big welcome, and that welcome included firetrucks.

His parents say it feels amazing to be home and detailed their next steps.

“We’re going to be going to Saint Jude weekly for the next 2 and half years. Right now, until next Wednesday, we’re gonna embrace our home here on Charleston Square in Jackson and we are so thankful to be here,” said Lindsey Bradford, Carter’s mother.

