2nd Sensory Friendly Trunk-or-Treat hosted by STAR Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization is making sure every child gets to experience Halloween.

The STAR Center hosted their second annual Sensory Friendly Trunk-or-Treat Thursday evening.

It’s to ensure kids with autism or kids with disabilities and sensory issues have fun for Halloween.

In a usual Halloween celebration, there is loud music, loud noises, and flashing lights.

Manager of Marketing and Events for the STAR Center, Cassidy Sheppard says that can be very triggering and the child can become over-stimulated.

“So this is where we don’t have any music playing. We understand. We slowly let kids get through. And it’s also an environment to where if a kid isn’t handling all the senses very well and they need a moment to chill and figure it out with their parents, the parents are not judged. We are here and understanding and ready to help them,” Sheppard said.

Leaders with the STAR Center plan to host the Sensory Friendly Trunk-or-Treat every year.

