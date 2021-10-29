Natchez Trace to host fall fest, sawmill show this Saturday

WILDERSVILLE, Tenn. — Natchez Trace State Park is hosting two different events this Saturday.

The Friends of Natchez Trace State Park will present a sawmill show and demonstration on October 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 5 Points Group Lodge across from the park store.

Woodcraft vendors will be on site with demonstrations and items for sale, and park rangers and foresters will be available to answer any questions about the park or forestry.

Concessions will be offered with all proceeds going to improvements on trails and park education.

Also, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a fall festival at the Pin Oak Lodge.

The event will feature food and retail vendors, and live entertainment from Bryan Moffitt.

For more information, call (731) 968-3742 or click here to check out the park’s Facebook page.

