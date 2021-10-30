Family and friends remember loved one with special event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Family and friends gather to remember their loved one.

Cedarius “Pap” McCorry was killed in his home late November of 2020.

Many friends and family released balloons in his honor Saturday evening in Muse Park and held a trunk or treat to celebrate his life.

McCorry’s family says he was a generous and funny person, and will keep his memory in their hearts.

McCorry’s childhood friend Jasmine Luster says this celebration was a way to do that for his community.

“We wanted to do it with a truck or treat because if he was here he would have donated candy or did something for the kids so we just wanted to keep his name alive and also do something for the community,” said childhood friend, Jasmine Luster.

McCorry’s family says they are thankful for everyone coming out to remember him.