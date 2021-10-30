Princesses and Pancakes event raises money for local young women

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization hosted a fundraiser with princesses and pancakes.

The Sistas with Aspiring Goals organization cooked pancakes and asked everyone to come dressed as their favorite Disney princess.

Organization chair Stephen Clark says the money raised will go to helping young women in Madison county be the best version of themselves.

The organization teaches them important life skills that will help them be successful after high school and serves as a support system for those that need one.

Clark says the goal for the organization is to help as many young women as they can.