Company shares update on JCM, Madison Academic construction

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School leaders met for their work session meeting Monday evening.

Several topics were discussed including a review of the internal school audit and an update on Jackson Central-Merry and Madison Academic progress.

Hal Crocker with Crocker Construction Company says the gym at JCM should be finished before Thanksgiving, but the school won’t be able to host games there until the beginning of next year.

He also says Madison Academic is almost completed.

“We may come back and do a few things when the students are actually moving in right after Christmas, but we’ll be essentially through before Thanksgiving with everything,” Crocker said.

The Jackson-Madison County School System will have their monthly board meeting Thursday afternoon, and begins at 5:30 p.m.

