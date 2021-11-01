Shiloh National Military Park to host free bus tours for veterans

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is providing veterans with a gift for Veteran’s Day.

The park says it will be providing two free guided bus tours to veterans and their spouses on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Those tours will be 8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., according to the the park.

“The National Park Service cares for many sites dedicated to the American military, and also provides opportunities for our military community to connect with the important history they defend,” said Superintendent Allen Etheridge.

Space is limited, so the park asks that you call (731) 689-5696 to pre-register.

