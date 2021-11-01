Sweet Jordan’s to open new location in McKenzie

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A beloved Paris company is coming to Carroll County.

Sweet Jordan’s Coffee Company announced they will open their second location in McKenzie during the first quarter of 2022.

Created by a young man with down syndrome, Sweet Jordan’s is staffed by workers with special needs and aims to raise awareness throughout the community by showing the capabilities of “differently-abled” individuals.

“So many people here are regulars at their shop in Paris, and we’re delighted they have chosen McKenzie as another home for their successful business,” McKenzie Mayor Jill Holland said.

“It’s a blessing to now be able to support this great local business in both sweet treats and in their important mission as they grow into Carroll County,” said Mayor Joseph Butler.

In addition to coffee drinks, Sweet Jordan’s is known to offer smoothies, cookies, scones, and many more treats.

The new location will be at 15172 Highland Drive, Suite 1 in McKenzie.

