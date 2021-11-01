Teams prepare for upcoming Middle School All-Star game

JACKSON, Tenn. — Middle school football players from 24 different schools across West Tennessee are preparing to compete in the annual Centennial Bank Middle School Football All-Star game.

“The All-Star game that we have this year is between the North and South team. The South team, which is the team that I coach, is made up of teams that are around Jackson area and everybody south. I’m going to say just outside of Memphis and everybody north of Jackson,” said Will Harris, head football coach at Trinity Christian Academy.

Team North will consist of:

Dresden

Dyersburg

Crestview

Three Oaks

McKenzie

Union City

Northview

Lake Road

Lake County

Henry County

Gibson County

Hillcrest

Team South consists of:

Henderson County North

Jackson Christian

Huntingdon

Hardin County

South Gibson

West Carroll

Chester County

Lexington Middle

Crockett County

Decatur County

North Parkway

Hollow Rock-Bruceton

For some players, they say this game allows them to show off their skills.

“You get to play against a lot more guys on your skill level from different parts of this part of Tennessee, and everybody is good around this part so it’s a good experience,” said Kane Harris, a Haywood Middle School student.

“I feel honored. I feel like I can show more. I feel like I have to show what I have,” said Rhett Simpson.

Both teams are allowed two weeks to train, and Simpson says one thing brought him in.

“It’s like we’re a family. That is what brought me in. It feels nice,” Simpson said.

Harris says this game allows him to get to know these students more.

“Having all these kids out here is great. Getting to see all different types of schools and the athletes they bring up, getting them out there to represent their school and represent West Tennessee is just fun to see,” Harris said.

He also wants football fans to prepare for a show.

“A lot of highlights, a lot of big catches, a lot of big runs, a lot of big hits, but most importantly get ready for the South to win,” Harris said.

Kick off will be this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the West Carroll High School.

You can follow the West TN Middle School Football All-Star Game on Facebook for updates.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.