Few Showers Wednesday Morning, Near Freezing Wednesday Night!

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for November 2nd:

Another weak disturbance will track to the south of West Tennessee Wednesday morning bringing a few showers to our southern counties with it. Skies will clear out late Wednesday and frost is likely Thursday morning. Temperatures could drop below freezing Friday morning, but a nice weekend is expected. Catch the latest details on chances for a hard freeze in your area coming up here.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for for areas north of I-40 for Wednesday Night! Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase tonight as a weak disturbance will move south of the region overnight. Some light rain showers will also be moving through late tonight and lingering around into the morning. The best chance for the light rain will be areas along the Mississippi Border south of Jackson. Winds will be light out of the northeast and lows will fall down to around 40° by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY:

Highs on Wednesday will again only reach up to around 50°. Clouds and a few light morning rain showers could stick around for some of us due to the slow moving system pushing south of the area. The winds will again come out of the northeast. Overnight lows are expected to continue to fall and could dip into the low to mid 30s by Thursday morning depending on if the clouds clear out overnight or not. Frost will be likely by Thursday morning, but we should stay above freezing for most of West Tennessee overnight. A frost advisory could be issued for Wednesday night for areas north of I-40.

THURSDAY:

After a chilly start to the day, highs will reach the mid 50s by the afternoon and the sun is expected to come out in the mid morning and stick around for several days starting on Thursday. The winds are going to continue coming out of the north keeping the temperatures down and with the clear skies, we could see temperatures dropping down to the low 30s overnight. Frost will be likely and we probably will see a freeze warning issued as well. We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses.

FRIDAY:

Morning lows are expected to start around freezing on Friday and near freezing temperatures are expected again Friday night. Highs on Friday will not be too bad and with all the sunshine that is likely, highs could reach the mid to upper 50s. The winds on Friday will continue to come out of the northeast but we should be dry for any outdoor activities on Friday. It will be cold for high school football games with temperatures likely in the 40s for the games.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine and mild weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend. The winds will change from the north on Saturday to the southwest on Sunday. This change in the wind direction could bring some 60s back this weekend. Rain is not expected but both mornings should be quite cold again. Saturday morning we will be in the mid 30s and Sunday morning we will be in the upper 30s to near 40°. The warming pattern looks to continue into next week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

