Health department to offer free flu vaccine Nov. 9

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is helping in the fight against the flu.

The department says it will be offering free flu vaccines on Tuesday, Nov. 9, which will be a part of a Fight Flu TN event.

The department says the vaccine can help protect the vaccine recipient, family and more.

“The flu vaccine helps prevent hospitalization and death,” Epidemiologist Shanna Shearon Wilbanks said. “Getting vaccinated helps protect you and others against some of the most prevalent strains of influenza.”

The CDC recommends everyone over six-months-old receive the flu vaccine, and adds that it is even more important infants, young children, pregnant, and those over 50 with chronic medical conditions.

The department is located at 804 North Parkway in Jackson.

You can call the health department at (731) 423-3020 for more information.

