DSCC celebrates 30 years of Gibson County Center

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–A big celebration all in the name of education.

Dyersburg State Community College celebrates its Gibson County Center’s 30th anniversary Wednesday and the TECTA program.

TECTA or the ‘Tennessee Early Childhood Training Alliance’ is a grant-funded program that provides training, tuition, textbooks, and technical support to those working with young children.

With the Gibson County center, there are new programs and labs like an emergency services lab and engineering lab.

Officials with the center say they love seeing the positive changes in education and its impact on students.

“It’s centrally located. That way students that either don’t prefer to drive 30 miles away or they don’t have the means to do so can stay local and get the education that they need,” said Julie Griggs,

director for the Gibson County Center for Dyersburg State.

Leaders say they’re so thankful for the support of making a college education possible here at home.