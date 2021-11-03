Gov. Lee makes appointments to Megasite Authority of West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.–A big announcement from Governor Bill Lee.
Governor Lee has appointed Tipton County Mayor Jeff Huffman and Memphis business professional Charlie Tuggle to the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee.
Lee also appointed Clay Bright as the megasite authority CEO last week.
The megasite authority will provide the necessary services for operation and development of Ford Motor Company’s investment at the megasite in Haywood County.