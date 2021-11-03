Humboldt re-elects Mayor Sikes for third term

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local mayor wins re-election by 74% of the vote.

Tuesday, Humboldt native Marvin Sikes was re-elected mayor.

This will be Mayor Sikes’ third term in office, and he says he’s thankful the people of Humboldt put their confidence and trust into him.

Although fewer voters turned out for this election, Sikes says a lot of good things will be coming to the town in the next four years, and he hopes to continue bettering the Humboldt community.

“I’m really excited about four more years of being the Mayor of City of Humboldt,” Sikes said. “We’ve got so much going on here in Humboldt and Gibson County, and it’s just wonderful to be a part of that.”

Mayor Sikes says he is thankful for everyone who’s helped him along the way.

