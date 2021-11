JACKSON, Tenn. — A day has been set for two holiday events.

The Jackson Christmas Parade has been set for Monday, Dec. 6, with the name “Christmas Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow.”

The parade will begin 6:30 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The Christmas Tree Lighting will be at 5:15 p.m. in front of Jackson City Hall.

