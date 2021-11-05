Bicentennial events set for Carroll, Henry, Henderson Counties this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three bicentennial celebrations will take place across West Tennessee this weekend.

First up, Henderson County will kick off their celebration this Saturday in Lexington. The all-day event will feature a mural unveiling, live music from Darryl Worley, and more. For details and more information, click here.

Sunday, Henry County’s first bicentennial event — Founder’s Day — will be held at the Henry County Courthouse in downtown Paris. A tree planting will be held on the court lawn at 2 p.m. with performances by the Community Choir. Click here to visit the bicentennial website.

Carroll County’s celebration will also be held Sunday. Residents are invited to enjoy music, food trucks, a fireworks show and more at the Carroll County Civic Center. Check out this post for details.

The celebrations are in honor of each county’s 200th year anniversary.

