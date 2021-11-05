One-day Book Sale being held Nov. 13

JACKSON, Tenn.– A one-day Book Sale is being held by the Friends of the Jackson Madison County Library.

The sale will be Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the release.

The Friends say there will be deal where one person can spend $10 and get up to 20 books, as well as a books plus membership to the Friends of the Library for the next year.

Friends of the the Library Board members say they are looking forward to the sale.

Everything must go! We need to make room in our donation room, so everything will be priced to move. We have lots of great material and it is sure to be a fun hunt for all who attend. Get started on your Christmas shopping early!” said President of the Friends of the Library Board, Ann Van der Linde.

The sale is being held at the Main Library on 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

