TDOT aims to keep motorists safe amid holiday traffic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Before you hit the road this holiday season, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has tips on staying safe.

“It is very important for everyone to just slow down and pay attention when they are driving,” said TDOT’s Nichole Lawrence.

Lawrence says drivers should stay alert around road work areas.

“There is going to be more traffic on the roads, so we just want everybody to be extra aware that there is still road work going on even though it is winter time,” Lawrence said. “During those Thanksgiving and holiday hours we halt our temporary lane closures.”

Lawrence says there are certain days that drivers should stay cautious when driving.

“Wednesday before Thanksgiving, that is going to be a very highly traveled day. If you can adjust your times or if you can’t, just be very careful.”

If you are traveling during the holidays, she says you can use their map that highlights any activity in your route.

“Check our Smart Way Map on our website before you leave so you can plan ahead,” Lawrence said. “It will let you know if there is a crash in front of you or if there is any kind of activity happening along the route.”

Lawrence says TDOT recently opened the Henderson Road bridge, and hope to open the Watson Road bridge before the holidays.

Also, the Campbell Street bridge will be closed next Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“It is so they can safely pour the bridge deck. Interstate access is still there. You will be able to get on and off, but you will not be able to cross the Campbell Street bridge.”

Along with Campbell, Shady Grove Road will close for repairs Monday and remain closed through the holidays.

Lawrence says if you can avoid traveling the day before the holiday, it will increase your chances of staying safe when traveling.

