Bells will be ringing in Jackson as Red Kettle season returns

JACKSON, Tenn. —You may start hearing bells ringing around Jackson soon.

The Salvation Army kicked off their Red Kettle season Saturday.

The organization will have bell ringers set up from Saturday, November 6 until Christmas Eve.

The goal is to raise $140,000. And Mark Cancia with the Salvation Army says that money will go back into the community to help people in need.

“Help keep people in their homes, keep utilities on, and really just meet the needs of the community as they arise,” Cancia said.

