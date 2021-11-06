Local county celebrates 200 years of history

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Citizens of Henderson county celebrated 200 years of history, community and pride.

The county had several events to commemorate the celebration.

Like a Downtown walking tour, a Parkers Crossroads battlefield history, artillery demonstration, a pop up Beech River cultural museum and more.

The night ended in the court square in Lexington with remarks from several leaders in Henderson County.

Guests got to enjoy live entertainment from Lexington High school Beta choir and special guest country music singer, songwriter, Darryl Worley.