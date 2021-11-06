West Tennesseans walk to support suicide prevention

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans gathered to support suicide prevention by walking.

The Out of the Darkness Walk was held at North Park in Jackson Saturday to bring awareness to suicide in the U.S.

1/2

2/2



This walk was held in conjunction with the walk all over the U.S. to support the fight against suicide.

Participants chose different bead necklaces to represent the loved ones that they have lost.

The event raised over 13 thousand dollars.

The money raised will go to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support groups.