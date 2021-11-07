Downtown Jackson church holds special service

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local church recognizes those who have passed before us.

First United Methodist Church in Downtown Jackson recognized church members and those in the community who have lost their lives.

It’s been nearly 2 years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then millions have lost their lives.

“Today in the Protestant church we celebrate All Saints’ Sunday. It is a day when we remember those who have gone before us over the last year. And we know that it has been especially difficult in the past couple of years,” said senior pastor, First United Methodist Church, Sky McCracken.

The church recognized twenty-three members who have passed from COVID-19 along with those in the community.

“It was really encouraging, like when they were asking everybody the names that people knew that were not just from the church, from the community that they knew, cause it just showed how widespread the devastation really was,” said church visitor, Maggie Nash.

Nash visits First United Downtown occasionally, and says this past year has been hard, not only for herself but for her family.

“I lost my grandmother to COVID. A lot of my relatives have gotten it. Luckily not many of them have passed, which has been only one of them has passed in my family. But I’ve just seen it destroy so many other things,” Nash said.

Today’s message came from the scripture of John, describing how it’s okay to grieve a death.

“Jesus wept at his friends death, Jesus was the son of God, and if he can be empathetic enough to weep for his friends, we can weep over our loved ones too,” McCracken said.

The First United Methodist Church Downtown thanks everyone who attended, and would like to welcome all to their future services.