Weakley County Students Feed their Community

MARTIN, Tenn. — One group of students at UT Martin plan to make a difference in their community by giving out thanksgiving meals this holiday season. They created an organization called, “We Feed Weakley” to deliver meals to food insecure families during Thanksgiving in Weakley County.

“With the help of the department of children services right down the road, we’re able to identify families in need right here in Weakley county and then we’re able to provide them with a full thanksgiving dinner,” said Sidney Church, Event Coordinator.

The organization first started last year with a Facebook post. They raised over $2000 in one week.

“We were able to make enough dinner kits for 38 families, a women’s shelter, and a homeless shelter here in Weakley County,” said Church.

They decided to try again this year and they hosted their first Thanksgiving dinner drive on Sunday at E.W. James in Dresden. Students gathered to collect monetary and food donations to pass out in the Thanksgiving boxes.

“In each box, they get a 10-12 pound turkey, every side you can think of for Thanksgiving, some cooking utensils, two different drinks, two different desserts and we also provide them with a $15 gift card to E.W. James for any other necessities,” said Church.

They say it couldn’t be done without the support of the community and the students who help volunteer.

“I’ve said from the beginning of last year that this has been a we – not me- thing. I’m just the one who made the Facebook post. None of this would be possible if it weren’t for the people who show up and help me,” said Church.

They will be hosting another food donation drive on Sunday, November 14th at E.W. James in Dresden from 10 A.M. until 4 P.M. For those that would like to make a food donation, they have two drop off locations in Martin. They are located at ‘Claire & Schuster’ and ‘The Jaded Belle Boutique’.

For those wanting to make a montetary donation, you can Venmo or Cashapp @sidneybrook99. For more information, you can contact Sidney Brooke at sidbchur@ut.utm.edu.