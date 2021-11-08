Henderson church seeks donations for annual toy, food drive

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Henderson Church of God is collecting toy and food items for Chester County families.

There are currently 150 children and 50 Chester County families signed up to receive toy items and food this Christmas.

They’re asking for any toys for children up to 17 years of age, and non-perishable food items.

“It’s for people in Chester County — low income people — that have come needing help for Christmas,” said assistant director for the drive, Emily Delaney.

Their next toy and food drive will be located at Cash Saver in Henderson on December 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will be putting up angel trees within the next two weeks in Chester County as well.

They’re asking all donations be turned in no later than December 11.

If you would like to sponsor a family or child, or make a donation, you can contact Shelia Taylor at (731) 435-4725.

