Students show appreciation to vets with cookout

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Veterans Day coming up, students at the Jackson Academic STEM Academy are doing what they can to show their appreciation.

1/2 Screen Shot 2021-11-10 at 4.24.49 PM

2/2 Screen Shot 2021-11-10 at 4.25.03 PM



This year, the academy hosted a cookout for local vets with refreshments.

Students and staff members also prepared a special presentation, and shared words of gratitude for serving our country.

“We just really wanted them to come out and have a good time and show them that we appreciate everything they’ve done for us,” said David Wicker, Principal of Operations for the Jackson Academic STEM Academy.

This was the first year for the event, and organizers hope to do it again in the future.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.