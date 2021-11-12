Chief Wiser to retire from JPD, will run for Madison Co. sheriff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police Chief Julian Wiser will retire from the Jackson Police Department on January 7, 2022.

JPD made the announcement on Friday. Chief Wiser has served the department for 25 years.

“It has been an honor to serve with some of the finest people in our profession,” Wiser said. “Jackson is a great community; I thank everyone for the support they’ve given me and our department.”

According to JPD, after becoming Police Chief in 2014, Wiser focused on technology advancements, community policing, crime suppression and financial responsibility. The department says they have been more than $3 million under budget for the past five years.

Wiser also made history within the department, promoting the first woman to the position of Captain and the first black woman to Lieutenant.

He will run against current Madison County Sheriff John Mehr, who has held the position since 2014.

