Gov. Bill Lee visits Birth Choice in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee made a stop in the Hub City on Friday.

He visited Birth Choice Jackson to tour their mobile clinics and newest ultrasound machine.

The machine was gifted through a grant from the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission.

With their new machine and the use of their the mobile clinics, this will allow birth choice to go to different communities in Jackson.

They will provide aid and resources to those who need it.

“It provides ultrasound services, health services for women in this region and in surrounding counties, so it’s really an increase in access to information around women’s health, and we’re proud to be a part of that,” Lee said.

Birth Choice gives a special thank you to ERLC for the new ultrasound machine, and to the governor for visiting the clinic.

