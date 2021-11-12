Local school receives donation to keep students in clean clothes

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local elementary school is taking steps to keep their kids fresh and clean.

Arlington Elementary School received a washer and dryer donation from Leadership Jackson’s Hygiene Closet Project on Friday.

Along with the appliances, Buff City Soap is donating cleaning products such as bar soap and laundry detergents.

Co-founder Shelby Matthis says the goal is to create a environment for students to learn at their full potential, and says feeling your best creates the best version of yourself.

Principal Dr. Shemon Reaves says making sure every child has clean clothes will help them in the classroom.

“If I dress like a champion, I become a champion. If I believe I am a champion, I become a champion,” Dr. Reaves said. “It is very important to teach the whole child, ‘if I feel better I am going to be able to pay more attention in class.'”

Matthis says this is the ninth washer and dryer donated from the project, and they hope to donate more in the future.

