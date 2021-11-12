Veterans visit Thelma Barker Elementary for annual parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thelma Barker Elementary held their 18th annual Veterans Day parade.

Students from kindergarten, and all the way to the 5th grade, held flags and thanked veterans as they toured the school.

The school’s choir sang the Star-Spangled Banner, and names of veterans and signs were hung all around.

Veterans from all branches of the military were able to attend.

