A local preschool donates books to area youth

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local apartment complex might have a surprise at their front door.

Saturday, Hands Up! Preschool handed out bags of books to residents at Lincoln Court Apartments.

Deb Heard says Hands Up! had to downsize their library. And so her and her team thought it would be best to give those books to a good home.

Hands Up! had over one thousand books to drop off.

Heard says getting kids started reading at a young age will help them continue to read as they get older.

And they wanted to give the books to those that would benefit the most from them.