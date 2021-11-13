JPD needs assistance finding a missing person
UPDATE:
The Jackson Police Department has safely located the missing woman. Thanks to the community’s assistance in efforts to locate missing 19-year-old woman Erica Bates.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Jackson Police Department needs assistance in identifying a person of interest regarding a missing 19-year-old woman, Erica Bates.
He is believed to be driving a gray 4 door sedan with tinted windows.
If anyone recognizes this individual or has information on his whereabouts please contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.
The Jackson Police Department needs assistance finding a missing 19-year-old woman, Erica Bates.
The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for Ms. Bates. She is white female, 5’5″, 150lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Erica was last seen wearing an Aruba sweatshirt and black tights. Erica has a mental condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.
If anyone has seen Erica or have information of her whereabouts, please contact Jackson PD at 731-425-8400 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.