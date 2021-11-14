Local sorority helps spread mental health awareness for children

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local organization is tackling the topic of mental health in children.

The Jackson Tennessee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority held a zoom event to discuss how parents and educators can spot the signs that a child is struggling with their mental health.

1/3 Child mental health feat

2/3

3/3





Guest speaker Sylvia Neely-Bond says due to the pandemic, children’s mental health is a priority now more than ever.

And says children can show signs in ways such as disruptive behavior, poor hygiene, or even dabbling in drugs.

Bond and speaker John Pasley says keeping the communication open between you and your child is key to making sure they are okay.

“You can struggle in silence, but it is not the best thing for you. We encourage our kids to open up and to talk about what they are dealing with,” Pasley said.

Pasley says if your child needs help, getting a therapist to meet with them is crucial.