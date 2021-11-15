Registration open for annual Window Decorating Contest

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is time to get creative! The City of Jackson is bringing back an annual contest.

The city is hosting its 3rd Annual City of Jackson Holiday Window Decorating Contest, giving artists the chance to showcase their work across downtown businesses.

The city says the business can choose to decorate themselves, or choose an artist.

The contest’s theme is based of the theme of the 2021 Christmas Parade, which is “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.”

The deadline to enter is 4 p.m. on Nov. 30, the city says. An awards presentation is also set for Dec. 30.

You can read the contest’s rules and register here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.