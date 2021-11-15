Tennessee state parks to offer meals for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five state parks, including two in West Tennessee, are offering Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 25.

The release says The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing, and The Restaurant at Natchez Trace will be open for those who love to dine and enjoy the outdoors.

Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pickwick, with Thanksgiving classics like ham, turkey, cranberry sauce and more being offered.

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with smoked turkey breast, southern fried catfish, and more being offered.

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing can be found at 120 Playground Loop in Counce. You can contact them at (731) 689-3135.

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace can be found at 567 Pin Oak Lane in Wildersville. You can contact them at (731) 968-8176.

Other parks offering meals includes Crockett’s Mill Restaurant in the David Crockett State Park, The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park, and the Homestead Harvest Restaurant in Cumberland Mountain State Park.

