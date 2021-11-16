Police identify officer involved in hospital shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms Ed McMullen was the officer involved in the shooting at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting — which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Marcus Mann of Brownsville — occurred following a report of a combative individual inside the emergency room entrance on Saturday evening.

JPD says Officer McMullen has been with the department for twenty five years and has now been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The TBI is leading the investigation and we will continue to follow the story on-air and online as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO: Investigation continues into fatal shooting inside emergency room

For more local news, click here.