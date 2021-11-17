Trash pickup issues continue for local residents

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.– A local resident says it has been several months since she’s had her trash picked up and wants this issue taken care of.

“I just would love to have it picked up as quick as possible and something done about it,” said Michelle Eaton, Carroll County resident.

She says it has been months since she’s had her garbage picked up.

“This whole road that I live on, none of us have had garbage picked up in 2 months,” said Eaton.

She says she spoke with the county mayor but has not received a solution.

“He said that most of Carroll County was being picked up, but we were still not being picked up and he would check on it and I have not heard anything since,” said Eaton.

She also says the county should be in charge of picking the garbage up.

“Who wants to put dirty garbage in their car? I have a car and I don’t want to put it in my car. I shouldn’t have to, if I’m paying for garbage pickup then I should be getting garbage pickup,” said Eaton.

Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler says the new partnership with Republic Services has worked towards solving this issue but has not been perfect.”We feel like we’ve got a really good path forward in partnering with republic. They’re working really hard to commit all the resources they have to not just getting through this first round but to getting back on a regular weekly schedule,” said Mayor Butler.

He is also asking county residents for patience during this time.

“We’re just really stressing patience towards Republic as they work diligently to get us on our regular schedule. It doesn’t provide much peace of mind, but we’re truly sorry for the burden this has been on the people of Carroll County,” said Mayor Butler.

Mayor Butler also says he is working on getting residents reimbursed, who have paid for trash pick up in advance.